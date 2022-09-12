Dewatering Pumps Market 2022 Industry Chain Information and Emerging Market Regions 2028

Global Dewatering Pumps Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Dewatering Pumps can be defined as centrifugal pumps utilized to reduce the water level and then maintain it at the required level. Dewatering pumps are utilized in nearly all industries including Mining, Oil & Gas, Commercial, Food Processing, Industrial, Medical / Hospitals, Municipal etc. The growing paper & pulp industry and increasing utilization of dewatering pump in different industries as well as recent product launches from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – during 2020, global pulp and paper market was valued at USD 349.18 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 370 billion by end of 2028. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the increasing demand for dewatering pumps. For instance, in June 2021, New York, United States based Xylem Inc., unveiled a new dewatering pump called Flygt Bibo?. This new automatically adapts to its environment and only operates when needed, thus saves up to 60 percent energy when compared to traditional dewatering pumps. Operational wear and tear are also reduced by up to 70 percent. Also, growing wastewater management and recycling industry as well as rising infrastructure development in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with raw materials impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Dewatering Pumps Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing utilization of dewatering pumps across different industries and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of water & wastewater treatment industry and rising food & beverages industry in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Dewatering Pumps Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Xylem Inc.

Atlas Copco AB

Ebara Corporation

Kubota Corporation

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Grundfos

Suzler Ltd

Wacker Neuson Group

Tsurumi Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Ruhrpumpen Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Sludge Pumps

Slurry Pumps

Drainage Pumps

Hybrid Pumps

By Technology:

Positive Displacement Type

Centrifugal Type

By Capacity:

0.5-3 hp

3-10 hp

10-50 hp

Above 50

By End Use:

Civic Infrastructure Construction

Mining & Metals

Paper & Pulp

Chemicals

Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Municipal

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

