Digital BBQ Tongs and Thermometer Market 2022 Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights 2028

Global Digital BBQ Tongs and Thermometer Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Digital BBQ Tongs can be defined as digital tools utilized to measure the internal temperature of meat during its cooking process. Digital BBQ tongs feature a built-in alarm to avoid overcooking of meat. Whereas, BBQ thermometer is also an electric kitchen device used for checking the doneness of meat and other foods to cook the food till required temperature.

The growing inclination towards online food services channels and increasing demand for barbecue grilled products as well as recent product innovations from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the worldwide market for barbecue grill was valued at around USD 5.1 billion. The market is projected to grow to USD 8.1 billion by 2023. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative products to leverage the surging demand for BBQ Tongs & Thermometers. For instance, in July 2021, Worthing, United Kingdom based Electronic Temperature Instruments (ETI), a digital thermometer manufacturer and exporter of electronic thermometers launched a new digital food thermometer called Thermapen One. This new product features a faster sensor, brighter backlight adaptable to ambient light. The product is waterproof and meets the European Standard EN 13485. Also, growing penetration of e-commerce platforms coupled with rising emergence of retail food outlets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a high cost associated with digital BBQ tongs & thermometers coupled with lack of awareness in emerging economies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Digital BBQ Tongs and Thermometer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing consumption of grilled food products and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of retail food outlets and increasing penetration of online sales channels in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Digital BBQ Tongs and Thermometer Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MAN LAW Australasia Pty Limited

Flame King

BBQ Pro Club

Kovot

Space grill

Sunartis

BBQ Spit Rotisseries

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Thermoworks

GEFU GMBH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Product

Accessories

Services

By Type

Normal

Featured

By Sales Channel

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

