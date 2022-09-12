Micro Carbon Residue Tester Market 2022 Outlook, Current and Future Industry Landscape Analysis 2028

Global Micro Carbon Residue Tester Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Micro Carbon Residue Tester refers to an automatic airtight furnace utilized to determine the amount of carbon residue formed after evaporation and pyrolysis of petroleum materials under certain conditions. It provides coke-forming tendencies of an oil. This tester is pre-programmed to run tests to determine Micro (Conradson) Carbon residue of petroleum products.

The growing demand for petroleum products and increasing end use application of micro carbon residue testers as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global demand for selected oil products including LPG. Gasoline, Naphtha, residual fuel, was estimated at 90.6 million barrels per day, and as per projection the demand would grow to 108.2 million barrels per day. Moreover, according to India Brand Equity Forum (IBEF)- in 2021, India’s oil consumption was estimated at 4.9 million barrels per day (BPD), and as per projections the amount would reach to 11 million barrels per day by 2045. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards capacity expansion to leverage the increasing demand for Micro Carbon Residue Tester. For instance, in October 2020, Pennsylvania, US based Cannon instruments company commissioned a state-of-the-art, 12,000 sq.ft. office space for Research & Development activities. Also, growing automotive sector in emerging economies and increasing technological advancements in testing equipment are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, availability of alternatives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Micro Carbon Residue Tester Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing number of Oil & gas exploration activities and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing demand for petroleum products and rising petroleum refining activities in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Micro Carbon Residue Tester Market across the North American region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Koehler Instruments Company

Parkes Scientific

Tanaka

Cannon Instrument Company

John Morris Scientific

Hoskin Scientific

DKSH

Pentas Flora

Zutek

Stanhope-Seta

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Equipment

Kits & Accessories

By End Use Industry:

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Refinery

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Oil &Gas

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Petroleum

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Chemical & petrochemical

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Automotive

Micro Carbon Residue Tester in Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

