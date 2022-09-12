Dimethylformamide Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands and Supply Forecast 2028

Global Dimethylformamide Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Dimethylformamide (DMF) is an organic compound and is used as a common solvent for chemical reactions. DMF is used in the production of acrylic fibers, plastics, synthetic leather, and various pesticides. Increasing utilization in the petrochemical industry, the growing demand for polyurethane-based products from businesses that make synthetic leather, cushioning and insulation for consumer goods, shoe soles, and their coatings and glues are the reasons behind the increasing usage of Dimethylformamide across the forecast period.

For Instance: An investment of Rs. 8 lakh crore (US$ 107.38 billion) is estimated in the Indian chemicals and petrochemicals sector by 2025. In December 2021, petrochemical production reached 1,877,907 MT. and these factors are likely to increase the market growth for Dimethylformamide during the forecast period. However, high cost of equipment and devices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Dimethylformamide Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to the expansion of numerous chemical industries that are present in China, India, and Japan. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 as technological advancements for different industries will support the demand for DMF during the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Shandong Hualu Hengsheng

Jiutian Chemical Group Limited

Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd

Shaanxi Xinghua Chemistry Co., Ltd

BASF S.E.

Eastman Chemical Company

Haohua Junhua Group Co., Ltd.

China Xlx Fertiliser Ltd

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Merck Kgaa

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Reactant

Feedstock

By End-Use Industry:

Chemical

Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

