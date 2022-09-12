Polyvinyl Alcohol Market 2022 Size, Share, Growth Factors, Revenue, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2028

Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market is valued approximately USD 890 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

Polyvinyl alcohol is used in a variety of applications, including ceramics, textiles, coatings, paper, and wood. The varied grades are beneficial in a variety of sectors. Furthermore, equivalent grades of the product can be utilized for a variety of end-uses. This characteristic has aided in increasing demand for PVA in recent years. The growing demand for bio-based polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) products is likely to drive the global market over the forecast period.

PVA, a synthetic water-soluble polymer, has long been used as a fundamental element in formulation processes in a wide range of end-use sectors, including food packaging, construction, electronics, coatings, printing, textile, cosmetics, and paper. The food packaging sector drives demand for it since it is a material with great water solubility and biodegradability. Due to rigorous laws for its disposal and diminishing landfill availability, sustainable packaging of products is in great demand. Demand for packaging in many applications is being driven by multiple factors, including a rise in customer base, an increase in cost per package, and sustainability in major markets such as the United States, China, and India. Renewable natural polymers have been investigated in order to improve the biodegradability of PVA-based end-use products. Because of its biodegradability in diverse microbiological settings, PVA material is widely employed among the numerous biodegradable synthetic polymers. Furthermore, the growing capacity of the electronic sector to build devices requiring high dielectric characteristics, such as transistors, is projected to generate attractive possibilities for the polyvinyl alcohol business. Also, , the market is expected to expand as a result of increased usage of construction materials such as sealants and caulks, joint compounds such as drywall mud and joint cement, and redispersal powders such as mortars and grouts. However, toxic waste emissions limit market expansion over the projection period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Polyvinyl Alcohol Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific emerged as the market leader. Product demand from different end-use industries, particularly paper, is likely to drive market expansion. Rising solid waste levels in this area are expected to drive polyvinyl alcohol demand in packaging applications. Furthermore, increased package innovation and rising customer demand for attributes such as safety, convenience, technology, and sustainability are likely to drive product demand throughout the projection period.

Major market players included in this report are:

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co.

Eastman Chemical Company

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Sinopec Sichuan Vinylon

Anhui Wanwei Group Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

OCI Company Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End-use:

Paper

Food Packaging

Construction

Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

