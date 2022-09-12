Lanolin Market 2022 Share, Upcoming Trends, Size, Key Segments, Growth Status and Forecast 2028

Global Lanolin Market is valued at approximately USD 264.4 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

The formulation of ointments for the treatment, defense, and aesthetic improvement of human skin includes the active component lanolin. To retain the moisture that is already present in the skin, lanolin’s hydrophobic qualities serve to protect the skin against different infections or any skin irritation. It is used in many industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others.

The market growth is driven by the key factors such as growing demand for Pharmaceuticals and increasing applications in Skin Care Products. According to the Government of India, the Indian pharmaceutical industry projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030. On the other side, the United States is projected to reach at USD 163.9 billion by 2030. Furthermore, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the country’s retail sales of cosmetics were USD 4.63 billion in October 2021, up from USD 4.21 billion in the same month the year before. Due to the growing trend of using skincare and beauty products, the income is projected to increase in the upcoming years. However, increasing substitution by bio-based alternatives impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Lanolin Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is leading the market share of Lanolin globally. Factors supporting towards the market growth are rising prevalence of skin diseases due to the high temperature in APAC region. Also, APAC is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the increase in demand of Lanolin in various application.

Major market players included in this report are:

Croda International Plc

The Lubrizol Corporation

Suru Chemicals

Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Lanotec

Wellman Advanced Materials

Nippon Fine Chemical

NK Chemicals

Rolex Lanolin Products Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Derivatives:

Lanolin alcohol

Cholesterin

Isopropyl Lanolate

Laneth

Lanogene

Lanosterols

Others

By Application:

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Baby Care Products

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

