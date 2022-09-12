Urea Formaldehyde Market 2022 Gross Margins, Top Key Players with Strategies and Forecast till 2028

Global Urea Formaldehyde Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.

Market Overview

The Urea Formaldehyde can be defined as a non-transparent thermoset synthetic resin obtained from chemical combination of urea and formaldehyde. Urea formaldehyde (UF) resins are widely used as binder in woodworks and coating. It is also utilized to create various materials including laminates, textiles, and fabrics or cotton blends. The growing number of construction activities and increasing number of end use applications of Urea Formaldehyde are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Oxford Economics Future of Construction report – in 2020, the global construction output was estimated at USD 10.7 trillion, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 15.2 trillion by 2030. Asia Pacific would account for USD 2.5 trillion growth in construction output between 2020 & 2030 and would reach to USD 7.4 trillion by 2030. In addition, construction output in North America would grow by 32% or USD 580 billion to reach to USD 2.4 trillion by 2030. Also, growing automotive sector in emerging economies coupled with rising demand for UF fertilizers in agriculture activities are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, stringent regulations in certain regions e.g., in Canada advertisement or sale of urea formaldehyde-based insulation is prohibited under the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act (CCPSA) and low moisture resistivity as compared to alternatives resins such as phenolic formaldehyde and polymeric diisocyanate impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Urea Formaldehyde Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share since the region is largest producer urea-formaldehyde resins and increasing demand for UF fertilizer in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing end use applications of Urea Formaldehyde and rising advancements in agriculture activities in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Urea Formaldehyde Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advachem SA

Acron Group

ARCL Organics Ltd.

Ashland

Asta Chemicals

Arclin Inc.

BASF SE

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Hexion

Dubi Chem marine International

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Particle Boards

Wood Adhesives

Plywood

Medium Density Fibreboard

Other Applications

By End Use Industry:

Automotive Industry

Electrical Appliances

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Other End Use Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

