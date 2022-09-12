Tallow Amine Market 2022 Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins and Forecast Research Report 2028

Global Tallow Amine Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. current-account deficit increased and reached US$ 234.8 billion in Q4 2021. However, the Canadian Dollar exchange (CAD) increased by 29.9% in Q1 22 to reach US$ 294.4 billion, widening the imbalance by US$ 68.6 billion. In the first quarter of 2022, exports of goods and services rose by US$ 27.7 billion, totaling US$ 1.07 trillion. However, the nation’s goods and services deficit decreased to US$ 79.9 billion in June from US$ 87.9 billion in May, which was corrected, a US$ 5.7 billion decrease that indicated some relief. On the other hand, the annual inflation rate in the country hit 8.7%.
Market Overview
The Tallow Amine refers to a range of non-ionic surfactants derived from animal fats (tallow). Tellow amines are used as dyeing assistant, anti-static agent, pigment dispersant, anti-rusting agent, anti-caking agent of fertilizer, additives of lubricating oil, and germicide. Tallow Amines are also utilized for food, leather dressings, soaps, candles, and lubricants. Tallow based alkyl amines are used for synthesizing of organic chemicals.
The rising demand for agrochemicals and growing paints and coatings industry as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2019, the agrochemical market worldwide was estimated at USD 234.2 billion. This is expected to increase to more than USD 300 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards market expansion to increase their geographical footprints. For instance, in December 2021, Amsterdam, Netherlands based specialty chemicals leader Nouryon commissioned its new office in Mumbai. This new office would be home to Nouryon’s new global Sales Administration and Information Management (IM) hubs, as well as other supporting functions including Human Resources, Finance, R&D, and Customer Service. This expansion aimed at better serve local customers and support long-term growth plans in Asia Pacific. Also, growing construction sector in emerging economies and increasing demand for efficient fuels and lubricants are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, side effects associated with tallow amine and Stringent government regulations impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Tallow Amine Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for fuel & lubricants, dyes & pigments as well as growing construction sector in emerging markets. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of construction activities and increasing demand for agrochemicals in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Tallow Amine Market across the Asia Pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Kao Chemicals
- Oriental Union Chemical Corporation
- SINO-JAPAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD.
- JiangYin HuaYuan Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Lantian Finechem
- Shandong paini Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Shandong Kerui
- Prasol Chemicals Pvt Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Indo Amines ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form
Solid
Liquid
By Grade
Reagent Grade
Industrial Grade
By Application
Emulsifier
Cationic Collector
Additives
Anti-caking Agent
Corrosion Inhibitor
Thickener
Anti-static Agent
By End Use
Mining
Fuel & Lubricants
Construction
Dyes & Pigments
Agrochemicals
Others (Soaps, Leather Dressing)
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
