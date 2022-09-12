Taiwan's schools, colleges replace quarantine with testing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Monday, Taiwan launched a new policy for universities and schools that allows classes to continue after a student tests positive for COVID, as long as classmates are asymptomatic and test negative for the virus.

On Sept. 8, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that it was easing regulations on the cancelation of face-to-face classes for schools and universities under a new scheme dubbed "testing instead of quarantining." Under this new program, classmates of students who test positive for COVID can continue to attend in-person classes as long as they are asymptomatic and receive a negative result from a rapid antigen test.

If they are asymptomatic after undergoing isolation for seven days, students who were diagnosed with COVID or received a positive result on a rapid antigen test can return to face-to-face classes. Under the previous rules, in-person instruction would have to be halted for the whole class for three days if a student tested positive for COVID.

Effective on Monday, students who receive a positive result on a rapid antigen test will undergo home care for seven days. If any teachers or students have come in contact with the infected pupil while not wearing a mask for 15 or more minutes, the school will provide rapid antigen test kits for them and those who receive a negative result and are asymptomatic can continue to attend their on-site class.

The MOE also announced that cram schools and after-school child care centers will no longer have to enforce assigned seating and seating charts. However, cram schools must announce the vaccination status of employees, and if rapid antigen tests are implemented, the results must also be announced.

The new rules apply to all levels of schools below university level as well as colleges and universities. The regulations went into effect for all of these educational institutions following the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.