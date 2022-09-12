Taiwan’s StarLux adds two routes to Japan amid rosy outlook

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — StarLux Airlines announced on Monday (Sept. 12) the launch of new routes to Japan in October as the company looks to ride the wave of post-COVID tourism.

The Taiwanese airline said it will start operating daily flights to Okinawa and Sapporo from Oct. 28. The new destinations add to the existing Japanese routes that fly to Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka.

The move reflects the popularity of Japan as an ideal destination for outbound travel, according to StarLux. Meanwhile, flights to Vietnam’s Da Nang, which some hail as “Hawaii in the East,” will resume on the same day.

StarLux currently operates flights to Macau, Penang, Bangkok, Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh, and Manila. The air carrier has reported revenue growth for four months in a row year on year and will continue to boost its service capacity in anticipation of a rise in demand as Taiwan gradually opens up, it said in a press release.

StarLux will take delivery of one Airbus A330neo and two Airbus A350 wide-body aircraft by the end of this year. StarLux spokesman Nieh Kuo-wei (聶國維) said last month it is expected to have a fleet of 19 jetliners by the end of 2022, with a target of 39 for economies of scale, wrote China Times.