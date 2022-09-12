Audrey Tang and MODA a popular draw for job candidates

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and her newly formed Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) are proving to be a popular attraction for well-qualified digital job seekers.

Tang commented that fewer than 100 vacancies have been taken up in the first wave of applications, but more than 5,000 resumes had been received. In an interview on Baodao Radio Monday (Sept. 12), the digital minister said the aim was to have 598 personnel in place by the end of next year.

Tang added, per a Yahoo Taiwan News report, that the flood of applications was despite salary expectations being 20% less than comparable jobs. She said this was because of a sense of mission.

The Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) was founded in Taipei on Saturday (Aug. 27) and is expected to drive digital-related industries.