Taiwanese in Philippines advised to take caution as abduction rumors spread

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative to the Philippines Michael Hsu (徐佩勇) as well as association chairs urged Taiwanese in the country to exercise caution following recent rumors spreading within the local Chinese-speaking community.

CNA cited Hsu as saying at a Mid-Autumn Festival celebration party in Manila on Sunday (Sept. 11) that a Filipino official had told him last week that government statistics showed abduction case numbers were not as exaggerated as the rumors made them out to be. Additionally, many were linked to the gambling industry.

Hsu nonetheless urged Taiwanese to be vigilant about their own and their family’s safety and stay away from dubious locations. He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate in the Philippines has gone up and the economy impacted, which has exacerbated ongoing social issues.

Taiwan Association Inc. Philippines (TAP) Chair Lee Shin-fen (李欣芬), who organized the Mid-Autumn Festival party, said the rumors have instilled a sense of anxiety in many people. Though she did not want to cause unwanted panic by telling others to be careful, she asked the party’s attendees to be wary and look out for one another.

She also told CNA that rumors about increasing robbery, kidnapping, and rape cases were circling among Taiwanese businesspeople and their children. She added that second-generation Taiwanese that grew up in the Philippines tend to be less alert, which is why she asked the community to raise awareness.

TAP Youth Chapter Chair Lin Nan-hong (林南宏) was less convinced by the rumors. He said there is a lot of misinformation going around and he did not think the kidnappings were random; he believed many were targeted for being involved with the gambling business or owing debts.