Taiwan veterans seem to enjoy unexpectedly racy Mid-Autumn show

It wasn't so much sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll — more cabaret, meds, and ballads — but even so, a rather raunchy show at a senior care home in Taoyuan last week divided the masses.

Per a Liberty Times Net story, a young lady was sent in to brighten up Mid-Autumn Festival proceedings at Taoyuan Veterans Home in the north Taiwan metropolis on Wednesday (Sept. 12), in Bade District. The annual knees-up had been canceled for the past two years due to COVID, so the organizers went all out.

In addition to KTV, senior citizens were encouraged to eat moon cakes and draw a lottery. It was then decided to heat up the atmosphere and cue the dancing action:

A young, lithe woman dressed in very little that an active imagination could not see through, started gyrating on the floor. For the second part of her routine, she gave a veteran a kiss on his head and guided his hands over her body.

Everyone seemed happy, the gentleman in question, unquestionably so. It seemed good-natured and no one was hurt during the performance.

However, some were not amused and the owners of the care home were quick to admit it was inappropriate and apologized. On the other hand, there were netizen comments such as:

"Uncle better have a defibrillator on standby."

A pixelated version of the video is shown at link. Viewer discretion is advised.