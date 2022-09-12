Procurement Software Market Global Size, Industry Share, Revenue, Key Players, CAGR, Demand, and Sales Forecast 2022-2026

According to the Astute Analytica study on the global Procurement Software Market, the size of the market will increase from US$ 6,115.4 Mn in 2021 to US$ 9,654.8 Mn by 2026, registering a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2022 to 2026.

The segmentation section of the report focuses on every segment, along with highlighting the ones having a strong impact on the global Procurement Software Market. The segmentation served as the foundation for finding businesses and examining their financial standings, product portfolios, and future growth potential. The second step entailed evaluating the core competencies and market shares of top firms in order to predict the degree of competition. A bottom-up method was used to assess the market’s overall size.

Request a Sample Report of Procurement Software Market: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/procurement-software-market

Market Snapshot

Procurement software is a form of business software that aids an organization with systemizing its purchasing functions and overall procurement process. Software function involves issuing and assessing tenders, raising and approving purchase orders, picking and ordering a product or service, receiving and matching the invoice and order, and payment of invoices. This allows the procurement division to streamline processes and see everything that is ordered, guaranteeing that nothing can be ordered without the right approvals. Procurement software encourages the automation and documentation of every transaction. This allocates all specifics of how resources are being used with regards to suppliers, expense, quality, and the period it requires to conclude the purchase, all of which can be accessed in one source.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The growing impetus of the market is attributed to factors such as increasing demand to automate the procurement processes and integration between e-procurement applications and ERP Solutions. With a traditional procurement system, the purchasing process is more time consuming and has a greater potential for error. Using procurement software, on the other hand, allows a great deal of the process to be automated, and all the process is electronic. This saves time and reduces error potential, thereby saving the organization money. Therefore, to deliver continuous cost savings and increase process efficiency, procurement departments are now looking at automating steps of a procurement cycle. Furthermore, the software applications integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, whether Oracle, SAP, or another option. The effective integration of e-Procurement applications with back-end systems is essential to help critical data flow between the two platforms.

Restraints:

Lack of technical know-how to operate software challenges the overall demand of procurement software globally. Further, as the procurement department becomes more digitally connected, the cybersecurity of the department becomes a key concern, for all professionals involved in the industry. Hence, lack of skilled professionals and risks associated with cybersecurity and data protection is expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

Opportunities:

Adoption of cloud-based technologies is presenting a lucrative opportunity for market expansion. In terms of procurement, usage of cloud allows for efficient handling of process of requisitioning, sourcing, procuring and handling payments for services, among others. Procurement via the cloud allows for an effective and organized system to keep business costs under control, select the best suppliers, enforce company policy, and appraise supplier risk.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the Global Procurement Software Market

North America leads the Global Procurement Software Market in 2021 and is estimated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The regional dominance of North America is attributed to the presence of key companies in the region such as Oracle, Microsoft, and others. The US is the highest shareholder country in the procurement software market of North America. Based on end-use industry, the BFSI segment holds the highest market share in 2021.

Germany leads the procurement software market of Europe

Europe is the second highest shareholder of the Global Procurement Software Market in 2021. Growing retail and higher adoption online channels is the key reason for the growth of Europe procurement software market. Germany is the highest shareholder country in the procurement market of Europe with a share of 24% in 2021. Further, the UK is registering the highest CAGR over the projection period. Based on deployment, the cloud-based deployment segment holds the highest market share in 2021.

Asia Pacific holds the highest CAGR in the Global Procurement Software Market

Asia Pacific records the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2026. The growth of the market in APAC is attributed to growing businesses in the region and rising internet penetration. China dominates the procurement software market of Asia Pacific, whereas India registers the highest CAGR over the projection period. In terms of software, the e-procurement segment holds the highest market share in 2021 as the e-procurement software encompasses a wide range of actions including spend analysis, sourcing, e-auctions, procure-to-pay (P2P) and contract management.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/procurement-software-market

Brazil holds the highest CAGR in the procurement software market of Latin America

Brazil is the highest shareholder country in Latin America and registers the highest compound annual growth rate over the projection period. In terms of software, the e-procurement software segment has the highest market share in 2021, whereas, the spend analysis software holds the highest CAGR over the projection period.

UAE leads the MEA procurement software market in 2021

Middle East and Africa holds a significant share of the Global Procurement Software Market as the region is active in adopting the latest technologies and implementing it in various industries. UAE is the highest shareholder country in MEA procurement software market in 2021 and South Africa holds the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the BFSI segment holds the highest share in MEA market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global procurement software market are SAP SE, Proactis Holdings PLC, Coupa Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation among others.

Segmentation Overview

The following are the different segments of the Global Procurement Software Market:

By Deployment segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into: Cloud based On-premises

By Software segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into: Spend Analysis E-Sourcing E-Procurement

By Industry segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into: Retail Manufacturing Transportation & Logistics Healthcare BFSI Others

By Region segment of the Global Procurement Software Market is sub-segmented into: North America The U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of LA Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Enquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/procurement-software-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

More Report Here-

Wastewater Treatment Market

Intellectual Property Software Market

Electronic Shelf Label Market

United States High Speed Surgical Drill Market

United States Color Cosmetics Market