Typhoon Muifa to bring heavy rain to 10 counties, cities in Taiwan

CWB issues torrential rain alert for New Taipei City, extremely heavy rain warning for Hsinchu County, Yilan County

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/12 10:32
Sattelite image of Typhoon Muifa. (NOAA gif)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued rain alerts for 10 counties and cities in Taiwan, with torrential rain predicted for New Taipei City and extremely heavy rain forecast for Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, and Yilan County.

As of 5 a.m. today (Sept. 12), Typhoon Muifa was about 300 kilometers east-southeast of Taipei, moving north-northwest at a speed of 8 kilometers per hour. It had a radius of 150 km and was packing maximum sustained winds of 154 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph, the CWB reported.

Projected path of Typhoon Muifa. (CWB image)

At 7:25 a.m., the CWB issued a torrential rain advisory for mountainous areas of New Taipei City that will be in effect until the afternoon. It has issued an extremely heavy rain advisory for Hsinchu County and mountainous areas of Taoyuan City and Yilan County.

A heavy rain advisory has been issued for Keelung City, Taipei City, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Taichung City, and Nantou County. Residents in the areas where the rain alerts have been issued are advised to beware of strong wind gusts, landslides, rockfall, and flash foods.

Sea warning issued for Typhoon Muifa. (CWB image)

In addition, a sea typhoon warning remains in effect for the waters off the east and north coasts of Taiwan.

From Tuesday (Sept. 13) to early Wednesday morning (Sept. 14), due to Muifa's slow movement in the waters to the east of Taiwan, the periphery of the storm will bring showers to northern, northeastern, and eastern parts off the country, as well as localized showers in other areas. Brief showers and localized heavy or torrential rains are likely in mountainous areas of northern, northeastern, and central Taiwan.

Map of Typhoon Muifa's projected path. (JTWC image)

From Wednesday to Thursday (Sept. 15), the typhoon will gradually move to the north and away from Taiwan, but there will still be some short showers in northern and eastern areas, while cloudy skies will be seen in other areas. There will also be some brief thunderstorms in mountainous areas of southern Taiwan.

From Friday to Sunday (Sept. 16-18), skies will range from mostly cloudy to sunny across the country and there may be some short thunderstorms in the eastern half and mountainous sections of other parts of the nation in the afternoon.

Map of Typhoon Muifa's projected path. (JMA image)

Radar image of Typhoon Muifa. (CWB image)

Satellite image of Typhoon Muifa. (CWB image)
