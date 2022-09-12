BeaRex To Hold a 10,000 USDT Giveaway in Honor of Its Beta Game Launch on Web and Telegram

DUBAI, UAE - Media OutReach - 12 September 2022 - BeaRex, a vibrant blockchain runner that has combined GameFi's Free2Play and Play2Earn, is launching a beta version of the game on its website and Telegram starting September 5th. To celebrate this event, from September 12 to September 26, 2022, the team will hold a giveaway with 10,000 USDT prize fund among beta version players on these two platforms.





How to play BeaRex and take part in the contest on Telegram and Web?



Starting Monday, the BeaRex demo game will be available to play on the website, as well as in the @BeaRex_bot on Telegram, where the project's team will hold daily challenges with rewards. They will award prizes in three categories:





Game Winners - $150 for 5 winners every day.

The best referral program participant - $150 for each of 5 people who attracted more referrals to the game through the site or Telegram every day.

Daily quests, each with its own reward.

The total prize fund of the competition is 10.000 USDT. Both the web and Telegram versions of the game are fully synchronized, so they will be identical. Players need to get verified through Twitter if they play on the website.Hashtag: #BeaRex

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BeaRex

BeaRex is an ecosystem brand that combines four business lines.





Play-and-Earn game. A feature of Play&Earn is the combination of Free-to-Play and Play-to-Earn formats. By default, the game is completely free, but if players wish, they can switch to earning mode. To do this, players need to buy an NFT Bear, which makes it possible to farm in-game resources and then exchange them for TripCoins. The Bear purchased can be the one played in free mode, so by turning it into NFT, players save all their progress in the game.

Licensing in such categories as food, health, pet and beauty products, toys and stationery, publishing, etc.

An educational platform for user-generated content with BeaRex characters.

The team encourages everyone to enjoy the game and take part in the competition. The final winners will be announced on Discord Twitter and Telegram