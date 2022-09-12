Taiwan tracks 8 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and five naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Sunday (Sept. 11).

Of the eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, three crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait, including two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and one KVD-001 reconnaissance drone in the northeast sector of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance plane and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were spotted in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent combat patrol aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels, in addition to issuing radio warnings.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked 229 Chinese military aircraft and 61 naval ships around the country. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of five out of eight Chinese aircraft on Sept. 11. (MND image)