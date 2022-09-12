Sunday's Major League Linescores

|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|4
|0
|Kansas City
|120
|100
|00x
|—
|4
|7
|0
Alexander, Lange (6), Jiménez (7), Soto (8) and Barnhart; Singer, Coleman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 8-4. L_Alexander 3-10. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|004
|—
|4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|101
|—
|3
|7
|0
Quintana, Hicks (6), Romero (8), Stratton (8), Helsley (9) and Molina; M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (8), De Jong (9) and Delay. W_Stratton 8-4. L_De Jong 4-2. Sv_Helsley (16). HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (18), O'Neill (14). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (16), Allen (2).
___
|New York
|031
|120
|002
|—
|9
|14
|0
|Miami
|000
|100
|020
|—
|3
|7
|0
Walker, Lugo (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido; Luzardo, Brazoban (4), Sulser (6), Bleier (7), Scott (8), Nance (9) and Fortes. W_Walker 11-4. L_Luzardo 3-7. HRs_New York, Nimmo (14), Escobar (17), Nido (1). Miami, Anderson (8).