Sunday's Major League Linescores

By Associated Press
2022/09/12 04:30
AMERICAN LEAGUE

Detroit 000 000 000 0 4 0
Kansas City 120 100 00x 4 7 0

Alexander, Lange (6), Jiménez (7), Soto (8) and Barnhart; Singer, Coleman (8), Barlow (9) and Melendez. W_Singer 8-4. L_Alexander 3-10. HRs_Kansas City, Massey (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 000 004 4 7 0
Pittsburgh 001 000 101 3 7 0

Quintana, Hicks (6), Romero (8), Stratton (8), Helsley (9) and Molina; M.Keller, Underwood Jr. (8), De Jong (9) and Delay. W_Stratton 8-4. L_De Jong 4-2. Sv_Helsley (16). HRs_St. Louis, Pujols (18), O'Neill (14). Pittsburgh, Suwinski (16), Allen (2).

___

New York 031 120 002 9 14 0
Miami 000 100 020 3 7 0

Walker, Lugo (8), Ottavino (9) and Nido; Luzardo, Brazoban (4), Sulser (6), Bleier (7), Scott (8), Nance (9) and Fortes. W_Walker 11-4. L_Luzardo 3-7. HRs_New York, Nimmo (14), Escobar (17), Nido (1). Miami, Anderson (8).