Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

York's 58-yard FG lifts Browns over Panthers, Mayfield 26-24

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/09/12 04:40
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during the first half of...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, ...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt scores past Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, S...
Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is tackled at the goal line by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit during the first half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Su...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on ...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football g...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sund...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on ...
Cleveland Browns placekicker Cade York (3) tries for a long field goal, but misses, against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL p...

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield looks to pass under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. during the first half of...

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, ...

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt scores past Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, S...

Carolina Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble is tackled at the goal line by Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit during the first half of an NFL football...

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz runs around Carolina Panthers safety Xavier Woods during the second half of an NFL football game on Su...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on ...

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey celebrates after scoring with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the first half of an NFL football g...

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt celebrates after scoring against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game on Sund...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson during the first half of an NFL football game on ...

Cleveland Browns placekicker Cade York (3) tries for a long field goal, but misses, against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL p...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Cade York kicked a go-ahead 58-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, Kareem Hunt scored two touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns spoiled Baker Mayfield’s bid for vengeance with a 26-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Nick Chubb ran for 141 yards and Hunt had 70 total yards from scrimmage as the Browns won their season opener for the first time since 2004.

Mayfield overcame a slow start by leading the Panthers back from a 13-point fourth quarter deficit by running for a 7-yard touchdown and finding Robbie Anderson for a 75-yard touchdown strike. He then led the Panthers on a 64-yard drive in seven plays to set up Eddy Pineiro’s go-ahead field goal with 1:13 left in the game.

Jacoby Brissett, filling in for suspended Browns star Deshaun Watson, completed passes for 13 yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones and 9 yards to Amari Cooper to set up York’s winning kick, the longest for the franchise since 1984.

Mayfield, who spent four seasons with Cleveland prior to being traded in July, finished 16 of 27 for 235 yards.

The Browns harassed Mayfield for most of the game, sacking him four times and tipping five passes at the line of scrimmage.

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 also fumbled two shotgun snaps, took a delay of game penalty and threw an interception that led to Cleveland's first touchdown.

Mayfield kept his emotions mostly in check until early in the fourth quarter when — trailing 20-7 — he dropped back to pass, saw an opening and raced up the middle for a touchdown, and then celebrated by riffling the ball off the inside wall of the stadium.

Carolina's first five possessions resulted in just 13 net yards.

Grant Delpit's interception of Mayfield led to a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brissett to a wide open Hunt. The score came after Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson essentially tackled Amari Cooper in the end zone before the ball arrived, giving Cleveland a first-and-goal at the 1.

Hunt's 24-yard TD run gave Cleveland a 14-0 lead.

Mayfield appeared to get some of his mojo back on Carolina's sixth possession, connecting on a 50-yard pass with Ian Thomas to set up a 1-yard touchdown leap by Christian McCaffrey to cut the lead in half.

But after Panthers new kicker Eddy Pineiro sent the kickoff out of bounds, the Browns were able to add a field goal to make it a 17-7 game at the half.

INJURIES

No injuries reported.

UP NEXT

Browns: Host Jets on Sunday.

Panthers: At Giants on Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL