Sunday At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York Surface: Hardcourt outdoor NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Sunday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Doubles Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (3), Czech Republic, def. Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.