Homes still threatened, progress reported on California fire

By Associated Press
2022/09/12 01:23
Firefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, ...
Firefighter Trapper Gephart of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew takes a drink while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville commu...
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanovill...
Pacific Gas & Electric firefighter Dave Ronco sprays retardant on a utility pole to protect infrastructure as the Mosquito Fire burns near Volcanovill...
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, C...
Firefighter Matthew Gerzin of Alaska's Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew rubs his eye while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville communi...
Frefighter Davis Sommer lights a backfire to burn off vegetation while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of El Dorado County, C...
A firefighter monitors a backfire, flames lit by fire crews to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of ...
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of ...
Alex Nelson monitors a backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of ...
Firefighters use their helmets to shield themselves from backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire...
Firefighters walk past backfire, flames lit by firefighters to burn off vegetation, while battling the Mosquito Fire in the Volcanoville community of ...
James Lowery sprays water on his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP...
James Lowery sprays water around his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022....
James Lowery sprays water on his friend's restaurant as the Mosquito Fire threatens Foresthill in Placer County, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (AP...
Linda Hance, who evacuated from her home near Foresthill, hugs her dog Amigo outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday...
David Hance and mom Linda Hance spend time at a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from...
David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from thei...
David Hance hugs mom Linda Hance outside a shelter for Mosquito Fire evacuees in Auburn, Calif., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The two evacuated from thei...
A dog rides through the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., as the Mosquito Fire burns on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Viewed from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Seen from the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., a plume rises from the Mosquito Fire on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
While battling the Mosquito Fire, a firefighter watches vegetation burn along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif...
Firefighters battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP...
A hand crew prepares to battle the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 8...
A firefighter rubs his face while battling the Mosquito Fire along Mosquito Ridge Rd. near the Foresthill community in Placer County, Calif., on Thurs...
Frank Fuller checks on his friend's house in Baring, Wash., while he is away in Arizona during the Bolt Creek Fire on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Danie...
A helicopter provides air support for fighting the Bolt Creek Fire in Washington state on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via ...
Matt Rodriguez, 48, coughs and rubs ash out of his eyes near Index, Wash., as the Bolt Creek Fire burns Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He said he was worri...
Mary Ann Toms looks up a closed Highway 2 as she waits for her friend to return from Baring, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gold Bar, Wash. Toms, who li...
Mount Index is obscured by wildfire smoke from the Bolt Creek Fire Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

FORESTHILL, Calif. (AP) — A huge Northern California wildfire was still growing and threatening thousands of mountain homes across two counties, but firefighters were making some progress against the flames thanks to cooler weather, authorities said Sunday.

The Mosquito Fire in foothills east of Sacramento spread to nearly 65 square miles (168 square kilometers), with 10% containment, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

“Cooler temperatures and higher humidity assisted with moderating some fire activity,” but higher winds allowed the flames to push to the north and northeast, according to a Cal Fire incident report Sunday.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill and Georgetown were under evacuation orders.

In Southern California, cooler temperatures and rain brought respite to firefighters battling the massive Fairview Fire about 75 miles (121 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles after sweltering heat last week.

The 44-square-mile (114-square-kilometer) blaze was 45% contained Sunday. The fire has destroyed at least 30 homes and other structures in Riverside County. Two people died while fleeing flames last Monday.

The southern part of the state welcomed the cooler weekend weather as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to blistering temperatures that nearly overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid.

Thunderstorms could linger in mountainous areas of greater Los Angeles on Sunday. But after Hurricane Kay made landfall in Mexico last week it quickly was downgraded and weakened further until it largely disappeared, forecasters said.

The Mosquito Fire has covered a large portion of the Northern Sierra region with smoke. California health officials urged people in affected areas to stay indoors where possible. Organizers of the Tour de Tahoe canceled the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away. Last year’s ride was canceled because of smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In the last five years, California has experienced the largest and most destructive fires in state history.

And the rest of the West hasn’t been immune. As of Saturday, there were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages near Portland as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1,051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states.