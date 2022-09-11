Diaw denies Strasbourg, keeps Clermont afloat

PARIS (AP) — Clermont goalkeeper Mory Diaw has tremendous talent. And a bit of good fortune too.

Diaw ensured a third clean sheet in seven league matches for Clermont on Sunday with a couple of decisive saves in a 0-0 draw with Strasbourg, which dominated throughout and hit the woodwork twice.

The 29-year-old Diaw, who joined Clermont this summer from Lausanne, is experiencing the French league for the first time in his career.

Back in 2015, Diaw was forced to leave Paris Saint-Germain, where he never played in the league, following controversy over the publication of a series of messages on social media.

He went through several difficult seasons abroad but has been flawless since the start of this season. Diaw has stopped 16 of the last 17 on-target shots he has faced, according to French league statistics.

On Sunday against Strasbourg, Diaw parried away a long-range volley that seemed headed for the top corner in the first half and blocked an effort from Adrien Thomasson from close range in the 64th.

Thomasson previously hit the crossbar, and Maxime Le Marchand's header from a free kick in first half stoppage time also found the bar.

Le Marchand was sent off for a second yellow card with two minutes left as Strasbourg's winless run in the league this season was extended to seven matches.

Clermont lags nine points behind leader PSG, which defeated Brest 1-0 on Saturday. Strasbourg remains in the relegation zone.

