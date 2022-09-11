Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|.569
|+1
|Toronto
|78
|60
|.565
|+½
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|_
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|.525
|5
___
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3
Boston 17, Baltimore 4
Toronto 11, Texas 7
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|87
|52
|.626
|+10½
|Philadelphia
|77
|62
|.554
|+½
|San Diego
|77
|63
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|74
|66
|.529
|3
___
Philadelphia 8, Washington 5
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___