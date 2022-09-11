All Times EDT
|New York
|84
|56
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-22
|35-34
|Tampa Bay
|78
|59
|.569
|4½
|+1
|8-2
|L-1
|47-24
|31-35
|Toronto
|78
|60
|.565
|5
|+½
|8-2
|W-3
|38-29
|40-31
|Baltimore
|73
|66
|.525
|10½
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|41-29
|32-37
|Boston
|68
|72
|.486
|16
|10½
|6-4
|W-1
|35-34
|33-38
|Cleveland
|72
|65
|.526
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|33-30
|39-35
|Chicago
|72
|68
|.514
|1½
|6½
|8-2
|W-4
|34-36
|38-32
|Minnesota
|69
|69
|.500
|3½
|8½
|2-8
|L-2
|40-31
|29-38
|Kansas City
|56
|84
|.400
|17½
|22½
|3-7
|L-2
|33-41
|23-43
|Detroit
|54
|85
|.388
|19
|24
|4-6
|W-3
|30-40
|24-45
|Houston
|89
|50
|.640
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|46-22
|43-28
|Seattle
|78
|61
|.561
|11
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|37-31
|41-30
|Los Angeles
|61
|78
|.439
|28
|17
|5-5
|W-1
|31-40
|30-38
|Texas
|59
|79
|.428
|29½
|18½
|1-9
|L-3
|28-40
|31-39
|Oakland
|50
|90
|.357
|39½
|28½
|1-9
|L-5
|22-48
|28-42
|New York
|88
|52
|.629
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|46-23
|42-29
|Atlanta
|87
|52
|.626
|½
|+10½
|8-2
|L-1
|47-25
|40-27
|Philadelphia
|77
|62
|.554
|10½
|+½
|5-5
|W-2
|43-31
|34-31
|Miami
|57
|81
|.413
|30
|19
|2-8
|L-1
|27-39
|30-42
|Washington
|49
|91
|.350
|39
|28
|5-5
|L-2
|22-47
|27-44
|St. Louis
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|47-24
|35-34
|Milwaukee
|74
|66
|.529
|8
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|38-27
|36-39
|Chicago
|58
|81
|.417
|23½
|18½
|3-7
|L-1
|30-41
|28-40
|Cincinnati
|56
|81
|.409
|24½
|19½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-39
|27-42
|Pittsburgh
|51
|87
|.370
|30
|25
|3-7
|L-1
|28-42
|23-45
|Los Angeles
|95
|43
|.688
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|49-18
|46-25
|San Diego
|77
|63
|.550
|19
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|38-30
|39-33
|San Francisco
|66
|73
|.475
|29½
|10½
|5-5
|W-1
|37-32
|29-41
|Arizona
|65
|73
|.471
|30
|11
|4-6
|L-4
|37-34
|28-39
|Colorado
|61
|79
|.436
|35
|16
|5-5
|W-4
|40-33
|21-46
N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3
Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2
Boston 17, Baltimore 4
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1
Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4
Toronto 11, Texas 7
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 8, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5
Colorado 4, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4
Seattle 3, Atlanta 1
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.