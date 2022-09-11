Alexa
National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 88 52 .629 _
Atlanta 87 52 .626 ½
Philadelphia 77 62 .554 10½
Miami 57 81 .413 30
Washington 49 91 .350 39
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 82 58 .586 _
Milwaukee 74 66 .529 8
Chicago 58 81 .417 23½
Cincinnati 56 81 .409 24½
Pittsburgh 51 87 .370 30
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 95 43 .688 _
San Diego 77 63 .550 19
San Francisco 66 73 .475 29½
Arizona 65 73 .471 30
Colorado 61 79 .436 35

___

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 8, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 3

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 5

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 4

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 4-10), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 13-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 14-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.