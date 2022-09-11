Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/11 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 84 56 .600 _
Tampa Bay 78 59 .569
Toronto 78 60 .565 5
Baltimore 73 66 .525 10½
Boston 68 72 .486 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 72 65 .526 _
Chicago 72 68 .514
Minnesota 69 69 .500
Kansas City 56 84 .400 17½
Detroit 54 85 .388 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 50 .640 _
Seattle 78 61 .561 11
Los Angeles 61 78 .439 28
Texas 59 79 .428 29½
Oakland 50 90 .357 39½

___

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 3

Detroit 8, Kansas City 4, 8 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Oakland 2

Boston 17, Baltimore 4

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 1

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 4

Toronto 11, Texas 7

Seattle 3, Atlanta 1

Sunday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Miami (Rogers 4-11), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-2), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 14-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 10-5), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.