Possibility of Typhoon Muifa land warning issued for Taiwan decreases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Northern and northeastern Taiwan will receive more rain as Typhoon Muifa moves northward and will be closest to Taiwan on Monday (Sept. 12) and Tuesday, while the chance of a land warning being issued for Taiwan has greatly decreased, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said Sunday.

According to the CWB’s latest data, Typhoon Muifa was located on the sea about 350 km to the southeast of Taipei at 5 p.m. on Sunday, moving north-northwest at a speed of 8 km per hour, CNA reported. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 43 meters per second with gusts of 53 meters per second, with a radius of 50 km of winds over 25 meters per second, the CWB data shows.

CWB senior weather forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華) said Sunday that rain areas had extended southward in the afternoon, with rainfall occurring in Taichung City and Nantou County, mainly due to the moisture brought in by the periphery of the typhoon. Heavy precipitation events took place in mountainous areas in northern Taiwan on Sunday afternoon, with Wulai District in New Taipei City having received the most rainfall at 281 mm as of 5 p.m., followed by Fuxing District in Taoyuan City with 156.5 mm and Jianshi Township in Hsinchu County with 112 mm, Wu said,

Current data showed that Typhoon Muifa was continuing its movement towards the north, which lowered the likelihood of a land warning for the typhoon being issued, according to the bureau forecaster.

Wu said that Monday and Tuesday are when the typhoon is closest to Taiwan, and rainfall will be more frequent during this time, with precipitation events all day forecast for the north and northeast and short rain showers for the rest of Taiwan. Events of short-duration heavy rainfall, localized heavy rainfall, and torrential rainfall will be likely for the north and the northeast during the two days until the typhoon moves away on Wednesday, she added, per CNA.