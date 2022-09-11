England holds 40-run lead vs. South Africa after 1st innings

LONDON (AP) — England added just four runs to its overnight total Sunday as the host's last three wickets fell inside 16 legal deliveries on the penultimate morning of the third test against South Africa.

England now boasts a slender 40-run first-innings lead after collapsing from 84-2 to 158 all out in 36.2 overs in this truncated series decider.

Ollie Robinson, whose five-for helped dismiss South Africa for 118 on a poignant Saturday, meekly chipped the second ball of the morning to short cover off Kagiso Rabada, while Jack Leach chopped the South Africa fast bowler on to his stumps.

Ben Foakes then guided the excellent Marco Jansen to third slip as England’s innings was wrapped up inside the first quarter of an hour.

Jansen finished as the pick of the South Africa bowlers with 5-35, a rewarding comeback after being left out in the previous test at Old Trafford.

The series is locked at 1-1 and the match has essentially become a three-day test after Day 1 was washed out entirely and Day 2 was canceled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 on Thursday.

