Two suspension bridges in Taiwan’s forest recreation area reopen after reconstruction

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two suspension bridges in the Fuyuan National Forest Recreation Area in Hualien County reopened during the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday after the bridges’ reconstruction projects, which started in 2019, were completed.

The Hualian Forest Area Office said in a press release issued on Thursday (Sept. 8) that the Fuyuan Forest Recreation Area, formerly called the “Butterfly Valley,” is an important tourist attraction in southern Hualien County.

The Longyin and Fuyuan suspension bridges in the park connect the park’s around-the-mountain and around-the-creek trails and overlook the Longyin Waterfall, the office said.

The new Longyin Suspension Bridge, which has replaced the old bridge, connects the scenic lookout on the northern side of the park and the around-the-creek trail on the southern side, according to the office. The old Longyin Suspension Bridge, which was damaged due to an earthquake in 2017, has been kept for environmental education purposes to show tourists how the park has endured and survived natural disasters.

The Fuyuan Suspension Bridge, which had been in use for more than 30 years, has been totally revamped, per the release.

The Fuyuan Forest Recreation Area has a large forest of camphor trees, with the Fuyuan Creek flowing slowly through the park. The Longyin Waterfall is a must-visit attraction in the park. The beautiful scenery of the waterfall and the Fuyuan Creek can be admired from the trails surrounding the bridges as well as from the scenic lookouts, per the release.



The Longyin Suspension Bridge. (Hualian Forest Area Office photo)



(Hualian Forest Area Office photo)



The Longyin Suspension Bridge. (Hualian Forest Area Office photo)