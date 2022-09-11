Taiwan reports 31,854 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Sept. 11) announced 32,128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 31,854 were local and 274 were imported, as well as 29 deaths.

The local cases included 14,618 males and 17,225 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 11 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 71 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 29 reported deaths, 14 were male and 15 were female. They ranged in age between 50 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-eight had a history of chronic illness, while 20 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between July 11 and Sept. 8 and died between Aug. 25 and Sept. 8.

The imported cases included 131 males and 143 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Aug. 5 and Saturday (Sept. 10). Eight arrived from Vietnam; five from Cambodia; three from Australia; two each from Spain, Malaysia, and India; and one each from Turkey, the Netherland, Singapore, Hong Kong, and the Philippines. The origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 5,682,133 cases of COVID-19, including 30,662 imported, while 10,284 people have succumbed to the disease.