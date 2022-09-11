Taiwan railroad crossing malfunction fixed after 3 tries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) finally found the cause of a railroad crossing traffic signals’ malfunction after it caused massive delays during the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend.

The TRA announced on Sunday morning (Sept. 11) that the first train of the day drove through the affected area normally and it would continue to monitor the system’s operation. It expressed a “deep apology” for the service disruption during the busy weekend and added that it will conduct a full inspection of all axle counter systems, reinforce backups, and schedule preventative maintenance and repairs.

CNA reported that since 7:20 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 8), gates at three Changhua County railroad crossings relied on manual operation due to interference with an axle counter communication cable. The issue persisted despite multiple attempts at repairs over a three-day period, during which trains had to pass through railroad crossings at decelerated speeds.

As of 6 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 10), over 70,000 passengers on 344 trains were affected by delays.

According to UDN, the TRA had arranged for buses to transport passengers heading home from Changhua Station after the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend, but after train service resumed as normal, it was not put to use. At the station, trains were mostly on time, with a few exceptions where they were delayed by two or three minutes due to the time it took for passengers to board and exit trains.