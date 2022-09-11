NZ bowl first in 3rd ODI in Aussie Finch's final game

CAIRNS, Australia (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl first in the third game of a three-match one-day international cricket series, in what is Australia captain Aaron Finch's final ODI before retirement.

The hosts have already clinched the series ahead of Sunday’s final match in Cairns, north Queensland state, after winning the first two matches against top-ranked New Zealand.

Australia won the series opener by two wickets despite being in serious trouble at 44-5 chasing 233 for victory last weekend.

Adam Zampa then took his first five-wicket haul in ODIs to skittle New Zealand for 82 chasing Austalia's 195-9 in the second game on Thursday.

Australia had earlier announced veteran opener David Warner has been released from the squad ahead of Sunday’s match due to an upcoming heavy workload and Marcus Stoinis has been ruled out of the game with a low-level side strain.

Josh Inglis comes in for Warner and will partner Finch at the top of the order, while allrounder Cameron Green returns from being rested for the second game for Stoinis.

New Zealand made three changes, with Finn Allen replacing Martin Guptill at opener. Glenn Phillips and paceman Lockie Ferguson also come into the side for Matt Henry and Michael Bracewell.

On Saturday, Finch said he was retiring from one-day international cricket after the completion of the series against New Zealand.

Finch will continue to captain Australia’s Twenty20 side and will lead it in defense of its world title when the T20 World Cup is played in October and November in Australia.

One of the most damaging opening batters in the world when at his best, Finch has scored 5,401 runs in the ODI format and averaged close to 40, including 17 centuries. But he’s failed to get past 20 in his last seven innings and his continuing place in the side was in doubt.

___

Lineups:

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

___

