Duran Palacio's 2 goals lead Fire beat Inter Miami 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two goals and the Chicago Fire beat Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday.

Duran Palacio scored his first goal for the Fire (9-13-8) in the 40th minute, assisted by Boris Sekulic. He added a goal in the 87th minute.

Xherdan Shaqiri also scored for Chicago. Gonzalo Higuain scored the lone goal for Miami (10-13-6).

The Fire outshot Miami 12-7, with four shots on goal to three for Miami.

Gabriel Slonina saved two of the three shots he faced for the Fire. Nick Marsman saved one of the four shots he faced for Miami.

Both teams next play Tuesday, with the Fire visiting CF Montreal while Miami hosts the Columbus Crew.

