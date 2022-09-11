Lost piglet in central Taiwan escapes becoming part of Mid-Autumn BBQ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – While many people enjoyed Mid-Autumn Festival barbecues with family and friends on Saturday evening (Sept. 10), a person in Nantou discovered a wild baby boar separated from its mother.

The individual, who had “just finished barbecuing,” saw the piglet scurrying around in a drainage ditch. They then took photos and a short video and uploaded them to Taiwan’s PTT forum asking, “What should I do with this baby boar?”

The little pig, covered in brown fur with some darker stripes on its back, could be seen looking for a way out of the ditch in the video.

(PTT, tako292 video via Imgur)

Netizens immediately began sharing and commenting on the post, offering suggestions for the poster. However, they were divided in their comments over one primary concern: whether it should be eaten or cared for.

Supporters of the former suggestion wrote, “Make it an extra dish,” “There is only one solution: suckling pig on the menu for the Mid-Autumn festival,” and “It’s too small to eat now. Raise it and have it for next year’s festival.” Others urged a kinder approach, advising the poster, “You should accept it as your pet,” “Call the local government’s animal protection office,” and “Leave it alone, and the mother will come to find it.”