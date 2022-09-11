Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

|Toronto FC
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|0
|4
|—
|4
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Atlanta, Sanchez, 4 (Lennon), 47th minute; 2, Toronto FC, Akinola, 2, 52nd; 3, Atlanta, Sanchez, 5 (Sejdic), 62nd; 4, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 8 (penalty kick), 67th; 5, Atlanta, Almada, 5, 74th; 6, Atlanta, Sanchez, 6, 89th.
Goalies_Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Alex Bono; Atlanta, Raul Gudino, Rocco Rios Novo.
Yellow Cards_Hernandez, Atlanta, 39th; Almada, Atlanta, 45th+2; Criscito, Toronto FC, 45th+5; Nelson, Toronto FC, 53rd; Mosquera, Atlanta, 76th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 77th; Cisneros, Atlanta, 92nd.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Brian Dunn, Jeremy Kieso, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.
___
Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Domenico Criscito (Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, 46th), Lukas MacNaughton (Doneil Henry, 68th), Shane O'Neill; Federico Bernardeschi, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley, Noble Okello (Jesus Jimenez, 46th); Ayo Akinola (Ifunanyachi Achara, 83rd), Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr, 87th).
Atlanta_Raul Gudino; Alan Franco, Andrew Gutman, Ronald Hernandez (Edwin Mosquera, 71st), Juan Sanchez; Thiago Almada (George Campbell, 90th+2), Amar Sejdic (Franco Ibarra, 86th), Santiago Sosa; Luiz Araujo (Caleb Wiley, 86th), Dom Dwyer (Ronaldo Cisneros, 70th), Brooks Lennon.