China dubs Abe funeral attendance by Taiwan delegates 'political manipulation'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to China's claims that Japan’s invitation to Taiwanese officials to the state funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo provided a platform for “political manipulation,” Taiwan’s representative to Japan, Frank Hsieh (謝長廷), urged respect as Taiwan prepares to pick delegates to attend.

Taiwan Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Joanne Ou (歐江安), said on Thursday (Sept. 8) that Taiwan is still closely negotiating with Japan on whom to name as delegates. She said plans would be announced as soon as delegates have been decided.

In response, China said Taiwan is using the opportunity of Abe’s funeral to “manipulate” and “make an issue” of politics. China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning (毛寧), told Japan to “strictly follow the one China principle in managing relevant issues and do not give Taiwan independence forces a platform to exploit political manipulation.”

Mao refrained from answering whether Chinese officials will attend the funeral.

CNA reported that, when asked about the issue on Saturday (Sept. 10), Frank Hsieh told reporters, “Don’t say malicious things while they (Japan) are organizing a funeral. If they (China) want to come, they can, and if not, they don’t have to. Even if Taiwanese delegates see them, (the Taiwanese delegates) will be civil.”

He added, “Even if President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) meets Xi Jinping (習近平), she will still be civil as with the international community, and not cause embarrassment. Bickering will only cause international embarrassment.”

Abe’s assassination greatly shocked and saddened Taiwan, which enjoyed a deep friendship with the former Prime Minister. He has been dubbed the “most Taiwan-friendly” Prime Minister and famously said, “If something happens to Taiwan, it’s the same as something happening to Japan.”

Across society, people in Taiwan mourned Abe’s death. Around 15,000 Taiwanese paid tribute to him at memorial services held by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association in Taipei and Kaohsiung over a one-week period, leaving messages and artwork celebrating his contributions to Taiwan-Japan ties and the two countries’ friendship.