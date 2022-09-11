Semicon Taiwan 2022 will be largest in event's 27-year history

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Semicon Taiwan 2022, one of the most important tech conferences in the world, is taking place this week in Taipei from Wednesday (Sept. 14) to Friday (Sept. 16).

This year’s conference will mark Semicon Taiwan’s 27th year and will be the largest yet. Over 700 product manufacturers are participating along with an estimated 2,450 exhibition booths.

The conference will take place at Hall 1 of the Nangang Exhibition Center. Companies at the cutting edge of the semiconductor manufacturing industry will gather to discuss the latest trends, with topics ranging from smart manufacturing, sustainability, automotive chips, cybersecurity, to talent cultivation.

LTN reported that prior to the event, there will be an opening ceremony and media event on Tuesday evening (Sept. 13) featuring Taiwan’s National Development Council Chair Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) as a keynote speaker. Other speakers will include Micron Taiwan Chair Lu Donghui (盧東暉), Globalwafers Chair Doris Hsu (徐秀蘭), Advanced Semiconductor Engineering CEO Tian Wu (吳田玉), and Semicon Taiwan Global Marketing Director Terry Cao (曹世綸).

As with previous years, the ultimate goal of Semicon Taiwan is to ensure that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry remains vibrant and competitive. Industry leaders and investors will convene to discuss business strategies and market trends in the ever-expanding technology sector.

There is still time to register as either a guest or as an exhibitor. For more information, visit the official Semicon Taiwan 2022 webpage.

