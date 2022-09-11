New York Red Bulls 2, New England 1

New England 0 1 — 1 New York Red Bulls 0 2 — 2

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, New England, McNamara, 4 (Bou), 53rd minute; 2, New York Red Bulls, Casseres Jr., 2 (Manoel), 58th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Morgan, 14 (penalty kick), 78th.

Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Ryan Meara.

Yellow Cards_Bou, New England, 82nd; Clark, New York Red Bulls, 90th+5.

Referee_Alex Chilowicz. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Kevin Klinger, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Mathew Corrigan.

___

Lineups

New England_Djordje Petrovic; Jon Bell (Nacho Gil, 83rd), Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, DeJuan Jones, Henry Kessler; Noel Buck (Emmanuel Boateng, 67th), Maciel (Giacomo Vrioni, 80th), Tommy McNamara (Wilfrid Kaptoum, 80th), Matt Polster; Gustavo Bou.

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Kyle Duncan, Aaron Long, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes, John Tolkin; Cristhian Casseres Jr., Daniel Edelman, Luquinhas (Caden Clark, 75th), Lewis Morgan (Dylan Nealis, 90th+2); Elias Manoel (Tom Barlow, 61st).