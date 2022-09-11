Andrus HR vs former team, surging Chisox 20 hits, rout A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Elvis Andrus connected for a three-run homer against the team that cut him last month and the Chicago White Sox got 20 hits, beating the Oakland Athletics 10-2 Saturday for their fourth straight win.

A.J. Pollock and Andrew Vaughn each had four hits, helping Lance Lynn (6-5) and the surging White Sox win for the ninth time in 11 games.

A’s starter Adrián Martínez (4-4) was tagged for 14 hits in just 3 2/3 innings. The Athletics lost their fifth in a row.

Andrus signed with Chicago after the A’s released him in mid-August and returned to haunt his former team. He is 6 for 15 with two home runs through the first three games of the series.

Andrus is 22 for 60 with five homers over his last 14 games.

“We have one more game (this series) and I just hope he continues doing what he’s doing,” White Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said.

“He’s a guy that I’m glad that we have. He has good at-bats, he gets us going in the leadoff spot. It’s been awesome to have him," he said.

Lynn allowed two unearned runs and three hits in six innings. The 35-year-old struck out five, walked one and improved to 4-0 with a 1.19 ERA and 46 strikeouts in his last five starts.

“I’ve faced him a lot and I just love how he competes, he’s a savage out there,” Pollock said.

“It’s fun to watch the guy compete. He’s fun, he’s fiery," he said.

Martínez gave up seven runs. He fell to the ground after being struck in his left (non-pitching) shoulder by a line drive off Gavin Sheets’ bat in the second, got the out to end the inning and stayed in the game.

“I think he gave us all he had,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said.

“I didn’t see the exit velo on that line drive, but for him to get hit in that shoulder, stay in the game, that shows his character, that shows his competitiveness, and I appreciate that, I think we all do. But overall stuff-wise, just not his best day with commanding the fastball and pitching off that with his changeup.”

Andrus’ three-run homer in the second highlighted a four-run inning. Vaughn’s two-out, two-run double capped a three-run fourth that made it 7-0.

The White Sox have combined for 38 runs in their last four games.

“I think it’s just a boost in confidence,” Vaughn said. “Hitting is contagious and I think we’re all feeding off that, using every game and just rolling with it.”

RACE TO THE BOTTOM

The A’s (50-90) hit the 90-loss plateau for the ninth time in Oakland history with their ninth in 10 games. They’ll need to win 13 of their last 22 to avoid the team’s second 100-loss season in Oakland.

FAMILIAR FACES

Andrus is among five White Sox players who returned to their old stomping grounds for this series. Pitchers Jake Diekman, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendricks also previously played for the Athletics. White Sox manager Tony La Russa managed the A’s from 1986 to 1995.

STREAK SNAPPED

A’s 2B Tony Kemp was 0 for 3, snapping a career-best 11-game hitting streak.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Both starting pitchers appeared to suffer injuries early on, but both stayed in the game. Lynn seemed to hurt his leg in the first inning sprinting to cover first on Vimael Machín’s grounder. Martínez was hit the next inning.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Johnny Cueto (7-7, 2.87 ERA) is 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA in in five career starts against Oakland. A’s LHP Cole Irvin (7-11, 3.78 ERA) is 1-2 with a 7.45 ERA over his last five starts after going 5-3 with a 1.88 ERA in his previous seven.

