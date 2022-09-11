Alexa
Taiwan issues sea warning for Typhoon Muifa, heavy rain advisory for northeast

Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan, Yilan brace for rain as typhoon approaches

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/11 09:27
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) on Sunday morning (Sept. 11) issued a sea typhoon warning for Typhoon Muifa, which grew into a medium typhoon overnight.

The warning was issued at 8:30 a.m. with the typhoon located approximately 380 kilometers east of Eluanbi. It was making its way northwest at a speed of 7 km per hour.

The typhoon’s maximum sustained winds near the center were recorded at 35 meters per second, with gusts up to 45 m per second. Its radius was 150 km.

Along with the sea warning, the CWB issued a heavy rain advisory for Keelung, mountainous areas of Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan as well as Yilan County. “Heavy rain” is defined as accumulated rainfall that exceeds 80 mm within 24 hours or when rainfall exceeds 40 mm within an hour.

The CWB predicted on Saturday (Sept. 10) that Muifa would move slowly across, or linger around, the waters east of Taiwan from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 15). The CWB has yet to determine whether it will issue a land warning.

(Central Weather Bureau image)
