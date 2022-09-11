Knapp gets 2 interceptions, VMI defeats Bucknell 24-14

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Hunter Rice ran for 107 yards and a touchdown, Seth Morgan threw a long touchdown pass and VMI defeated Bucknell 24-14 on Saturday.

Morgan hit Max Brimigion for a 55-yard touchdown, highlighting a first half in which the Keydets (1-1) built a 21-0 lead.

Morgan completed 13 of 22 passes for 138 yards. Josh Knapp led the VMI defense with two interceptions. Jerry Rice moved into third place on VMI's career field goals list.

Bucknell (0-2) was held to 178 yards despite a second-half rally led by backup quarterback Nick Semptimphelter, who threw two touchdown passes. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 95 yards. Starter Ethan Grady was 10 of 20 for 54 yards and an interception.

