Los Angeles Galaxy 1, Nashville 1

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Nashville
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Nashville, Hany Mukhtar, 22 (penalty kick), 29th minute.
Second Half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Puig, 2 (penalty kick), 90th+9.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco.
Yellow Cards_Coulibaly Sega, Los Angeles Galaxy, 22nd; Williams, Los Angeles Galaxy, 28th; Puig, Los Angeles Galaxy, 30th; Zimmermann, Nashville, 31st; Romney, Nashville, 42nd; Edwards, Los Angeles Galaxy, 43rd; Leal, Nashville, 45th+3; Vazquez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 62nd; Moore, Nashville, 84th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_C.J. Morgante, Jeremy Hanson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Matthew Thompson.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Martin Caceres (Julian Araujo, 64th), Coulibaly Sega, Derrick Williams (Dejan Joveljic, 78th); Gaston Brugman, Marky Delgado, Riqui Puig, Victor Vazquez (Douglas Costa, 64th); Kevin Cabral (Samuel Grandsir, 72nd), Chicharito, Raheem Edwards (Chase Gasper, 72nd).
Nashville_Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Shaquell Moore, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmermann; Sean Davis (Jack Maher, 81st), Anibal Godoy (Dax McCarty, 58th), Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 72nd); C.J. Sapong (Teal Bunbury, 58th), Jacob Shaffelburg (Alex Muyl, 72nd).