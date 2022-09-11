Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for opener against Jets

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's season opener against the New York Jets.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team to face the Jets. He played only one game last season and is still trying to work his way back from ankle problems.

Stanley, a 2019 All-Pro, finished the 2020 season on injured reserve and hardly has played since then.

Ja'Wuan James, himself returning from an Achilles tendon injury that kept him out all of last season, is next up on the depth chart at left tackle.

