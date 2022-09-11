Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

New York City FC 0 0 — 0 Charlotte FC 1 0 — 1

First Half_1, Charlotte FC, Rios, 2 (Swiderski), 5th minute.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Sean Johnson, Luis Barraza; Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, Pablo Sisniega.

Yellow Cards_Jasson, New York City FC, 47th; Rodriguez, New York City FC, 74th; Callens, New York City FC, 90th+5; Bronico, Charlotte FC, 90th+6; Shinyashiki, Charlotte FC, 90th+9; Walkes, Charlotte FC, 90th+4.

Red Cards_Fuchs, Charlotte FC, 56th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Chantal Boudreau, Jeffrey Greeson, Joseph Dickerson. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

A_30,159.

Lineups

New York City FC_Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen (Matias Pellegrini, 79th), Alexander Callens, Tayvon Gray, Vuk Latinovich; Justin Haak (Keaton Parks, 70th), Andres Jasson (Maxi Moralez, 57th), Gedion Zelalem (Santiago Rodriguez, 57th); Gabriel Pereira, Talles Magno (Heber, 66th), Thiago.

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Harrison Afful, Christian Fuchs, Adilson Malanda, Anton Walkes; Brandt Bronico, Derrick Jones, Kamil Jozwiak (Jan Sobocinski, 87th); Daniel Rios (Andre Shinyashiki, 78th), Karol Swiderski (McKinze Gaines, 78th), Kerwin Vargas (Nathan Byrne, 59th).