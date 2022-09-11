Cádiz vs. Barcelona paused due to health issue for fan

CÁDIZ, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s game at Cádiz was temporarily halted in the final minutes due to a health emergency involving a fan on Saturday.

Local media reported that a man had suffered a heart-related problem at the Spanish league game.

Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma helped give medical equipment to Red Cross medics, while Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo prayed.

After more than a 10-minute pause with the players waiting on the field, the referee ordered them to retire to the locker rooms with Barcelona 2-0 ahead at the time.

The fan was eventually removed from the stadium on a stretcher with the medical situation unknown.

The game resumed for its final nine minutes after more than a half-hour stoppage. Barcelona went on to win 4-0.

