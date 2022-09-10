American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|83
|56
|.597
|_
|Tampa Bay
|78
|58
|.574
|3½
|Toronto
|77
|60
|.562
|5
|Baltimore
|73
|65
|.529
|9½
|Boston
|67
|72
|.482
|16
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|71
|65
|.522
|_
|Chicago
|71
|68
|.511
|1½
|Minnesota
|69
|68
|.504
|2½
|Kansas City
|56
|83
|.403
|16½
|Detroit
|53
|85
|.384
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|49
|.645
|_
|Seattle
|77
|61
|.558
|12
|Los Angeles
|60
|78
|.435
|29
|Texas
|59
|78
|.431
|29½
|Oakland
|50
|89
|.360
|39½
Baltimore 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 4, Texas 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Detroit 10, Kansas City 2
Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6
Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game