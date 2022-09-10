Alexa
NFL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/10 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0
Miami 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Jets 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New England 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Indianapolis 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tennessee 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Cleveland 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Denver 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Kansas City 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Chargers 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Las Vegas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Dallas 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
N.Y. Giants 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Philadelphia 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Washington 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Atlanta 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Carolina 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
New Orleans 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Tampa Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Chicago 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Detroit 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Green Bay 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Minnesota 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Arizona 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
San Francisco 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
Seattle 0 0 0 .000 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0
L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

___

Thursday's Games

Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Houston, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Washington, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Denver at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19

Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.