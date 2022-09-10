Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/09/10 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 83 56 .597 _ _ 5-5 L-2 48-22 35-34
Tampa Bay 78 58 .574 +2 9-1 W-4 47-24 31-34
Toronto 77 60 .562 5 8-2 W-2 38-29 39-31
Baltimore 73 65 .529 4 6-4 W-1 41-28 32-37
Boston 67 72 .482 16 10½ 5-5 L-4 35-34 32-38
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 71 65 .522 _ _ 4-6 W-1 33-30 38-35
Chicago 71 68 .511 8-2 W-3 34-36 37-32
Minnesota 69 68 .504 3-7 L-1 40-30 29-38
Kansas City 56 83 .403 16½ 21½ 4-6 L-1 33-40 23-43
Detroit 53 85 .384 19 24 3-7 W-2 30-40 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 89 49 .645 _ _ 8-2 W-2 46-21 43-28
Seattle 77 61 .558 12 _ 7-3 L-2 36-31 41-30
Los Angeles 60 78 .435 29 17 5-5 L-2 31-40 29-38
Texas 59 78 .431 29½ 17½ 1-9 L-2 28-39 31-39
Oakland 50 89 .360 39½ 27½ 2-8 L-4 22-47 28-42

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 87 51 .630 _ _ 8-2 W-8 47-25 40-26
New York 87 52 .626 ½ +10½ 5-5 L-1 46-23 41-29
Philadelphia 76 62 .551 11 _ 4-6 W-1 42-31 34-31
Miami 57 80 .416 29½ 18½ 2-8 W-2 27-38 30-42
Washington 49 90 .353 38½ 27½ 6-4 L-1 22-47 27-43
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 81 58 .583 _ _ 6-4 L-2 47-24 34-34
Milwaukee 73 66 .525 8 4-6 L-1 37-27 36-39
Chicago 58 80 .420 22½ 18 3-7 W-1 30-40 28-40
Cincinnati 56 80 .412 23½ 19 6-4 W-3 29-39 27-41
Pittsburgh 51 86 .372 29 24½ 3-7 W-1 28-41 23-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 94 43 .686 _ _ 5-5 L-1 49-18 45-25
San Diego 77 62 .554 18 7-3 W-3 38-29 39-33
Arizona 65 72 .474 29 10½ 5-5 L-3 37-34 28-38
San Francisco 65 73 .471 29½ 11 4-6 L-5 37-32 28-41
Colorado 60 79 .432 35 16½ 5-5 W-3 39-33 21-46

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 4, Texas 3

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Detroit 10, Kansas City 2

Cleveland 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 5, Oakland 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Hill 6-6) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 9-8) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-9) at Kansas City (Singer 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-5) at Houston (Garcia 11-8), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 10-6), 2:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-7) at Oakland (Irvin 7-11), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, San Francisco 2

Philadelphia 5, Washington 3

Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 8, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 13, Arizona 10

Atlanta 6, Seattle 4

San Diego 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Sánchez 2-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 9-11), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 5-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-10), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-4) at Miami (Luzardo 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 11-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-7), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-13), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 9-6), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 8:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.