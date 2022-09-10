Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

US President Biden, Japan PM Kishida likely to discuss Taiwan

Leaders to meet in New York for UN General Assembly

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/10 20:43
US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo in May 2022. 

US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio in Tokyo in May 2022.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are likely to discuss Taiwan’s security during a meeting expected around Sept. 20 in New York, reports said Saturday (Sept. 10).

The encounter was expected to take place in the margin of the United Nations General Assembly and would focus on a range of regional security issues, including China’s threats against Taiwan and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to a report by the Kyodo News Agency.

The discussions might not last as long as originally predicted because President Biden was to travel to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled for Sept. 19. Kishida was also likely to accompany Emperor Naruhito to London for the occasion, CNA reported.

China staged large-scale military drills, including the firing of missile, near Taiwan following the Aug. 2-3 visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, triggering concern over the possibility of a Chinese attack destabilizing the region.
Joe Biden
Kishida Fumio
Chinese military drills
Chinese attack
United Nations
UN General Assembly

RELATED ARTICLES

Overseas Taiwanese community writes letter urging UN membership for Taiwan
Overseas Taiwanese community writes letter urging UN membership for Taiwan
2022/09/10 11:41
Japan, Palau discussion highlights importance of peace across Taiwan Strait
Japan, Palau discussion highlights importance of peace across Taiwan Strait
2022/09/10 10:41
Taiwan thanks Tuvalu PM for promise of support at UN
Taiwan thanks Tuvalu PM for promise of support at UN
2022/09/09 20:47
Taiwan focuses on attending September ICAO meet in Canada
Taiwan focuses on attending September ICAO meet in Canada
2022/09/06 14:10
China's increased military activities aim to put continued pressure on Taiwan
China's increased military activities aim to put continued pressure on Taiwan
2022/09/04 16:48