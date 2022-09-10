US President Biden, Japan PM Kishida likely to discuss Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are likely to discuss Taiwan’s security during a meeting expected around Sept. 20 in New York, reports said Saturday (Sept. 10).

The encounter was expected to take place in the margin of the United Nations General Assembly and would focus on a range of regional security issues, including China’s threats against Taiwan and North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, according to a report by the Kyodo News Agency.

The discussions might not last as long as originally predicted because President Biden was to travel to the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled for Sept. 19. Kishida was also likely to accompany Emperor Naruhito to London for the occasion, CNA reported.

China staged large-scale military drills, including the firing of missile, near Taiwan following the Aug. 2-3 visit of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taipei, triggering concern over the possibility of a Chinese attack destabilizing the region.

