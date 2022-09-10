Alexa
Taiwan deputy economics minister addresses APEC meet in Thailand

Chen shares Taiwan's experiences in digital transformation and innovation for SMEs

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/09/10 19:48
Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (center) speaks at an APEC conference in Phuket, Thailand. (CNA, MOEA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Deputy Economics Minister Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) told an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on the Thai island of Phuket Saturday (Sept. 10) about Taiwan’s efforts to help small and medium enterprises recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thailand is the host nation for a range of APEC activities in 2022, including the leaders’ summit in November. With the pandemic weakening in many countries, more meetings were being held in person, with Chen leading the delegation to Thailand.

Numerous APEC member nations were interested in his explanations about Taiwan’s experiences in helping out with the digital transition and innovation of small businesses, CNA reported. Even though the pandemic was a challenge, it also presented an opportunity to make smaller enterprises realize the importance of digital transformation and of lower carbon emissions, the deputy minister told the Sept. 9-10 meeting.

Chen was confident the interest shown by other delegations might show the way to more concrete cooperation, with mutual visits and exchanges between small and medium enterprises from different APEC member countries and investments in innovation parks.
